Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Duchene headshot

Matt Duchene News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:50am

Duchene scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Duchene's 27th goal of the campaign gave the Stars a 2-0 lead just 58 seconds after Wyatt Johnston's opener. Duchene has been outstanding in recent weeks, and while this goal snapped a three-game goalless drought, it also extended his point streak to five contests. Furthermore, Duchene has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his appearances this month, tallying three goals and eight assists in 11 March contests.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now