Matt Duchene News: Lights lamp in win

Duchene scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Duchene's 27th goal of the campaign gave the Stars a 2-0 lead just 58 seconds after Wyatt Johnston's opener. Duchene has been outstanding in recent weeks, and while this goal snapped a three-game goalless drought, it also extended his point streak to five contests. Furthermore, Duchene has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his appearances this month, tallying three goals and eight assists in 11 March contests.