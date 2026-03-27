Matt Duchene News: Nets lone goal in loss
Duchene scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
Duchene's goal at 17:01 of the third period denied Ilya Sorokin a shutout, but the Stars couldn't complete the comeback. With the tally, Duchene is on a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists). The 35-year-old center continues to play well in a second-line role -- he's up to 36 points, 72 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 47 appearances this season.
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