Matt Duchene News: Offers two assists in win

Duchene notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Duchene helped out on goals by Mikael Granlund and Jason Robertson as the Stars pulled away with the win. With six points over five games in March, Duchene remains a strong source of offense from a second-line role. He crossed the 40-assist mark Sunday for the fifth time in his career and third time in four years. Duchene has 66 points (23 on the power play), 116 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 64 contests overall, and he'll remain on the top power-play unit as long as Roope Hintz (face) is out of the lineup.