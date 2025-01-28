Matt Duchene News: Plucks apple in overtime win

Duchene notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Duchene set up Mavrik Bourque's first-period tally. The 34-year-old Duchene has five helpers over five contests since his last goal. The center is up to 18 goals, 30 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 50 appearances. He's been one of the Stars' most consistent forwards this season, making him a strong fantasy forward, though he may dip from the near point-per-game pace he's displayed so far.