Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Duchene headshot

Matt Duchene News: Pots OT winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Duchene scored the game-winning goal in overtime during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

The veteran center took the puck deep in own end and rushed the length of the ice, getting around the corner against two St. Louis defenders and flipping a forehand shot past Jordan Binnington for the OT winner. Duchene is up to 13 goals in 29 appearances, and four of them have been GWGs -- his career high in that category is seven, set just last season. With 30 points, he's also on pace for his first 80-point campaign since 2021-22.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now