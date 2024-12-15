Matt Duchene News: Pots OT winner Saturday

Duchene scored the game-winning goal in overtime during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

The veteran center took the puck deep in own end and rushed the length of the ice, getting around the corner against two St. Louis defenders and flipping a forehand shot past Jordan Binnington for the OT winner. Duchene is up to 13 goals in 29 appearances, and four of them have been GWGs -- his career high in that category is seven, set just last season. With 30 points, he's also on pace for his first 80-point campaign since 2021-22.