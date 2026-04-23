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Matt Duchene News: Rattles off three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Duchene scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Wild in Game 3.

Duchene's first assist also came on the power play. The 35-year-old center has five points, including three on the power play, over his last two games after getting held off the scoresheet in the series opener. Prior to this postseason, Duchene recorded 37 points over 69 playoff contests across eight other runs. The center had a challenging regular season with 45 points over 57 appearances, but he's brought his best against the Wild so far.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
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