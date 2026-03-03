Matt Duchene News: Records two points Monday
Duchene recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Duchene has been one of the most consistent scoring weapons for the Stars of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last nine games, a stretch in which he's racked up 13 total points (eight goals, five assists). Duchene endured a slow start to the season and also missed time due to an upper-body injury, but he remains productive in his age-35 season. He's up to 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 35 games thus far.
