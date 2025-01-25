Matt Duchene News: Registers two helpers in win

Duchene notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Duchene set up second-period tallies by Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn. With four multi-point efforts over his last six games, Duchene's offense continues to impress. He has two goals and seven helpers over that span. The center is up to 18 goals, 29 helpers, 86 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 48 appearances in a second-line role.