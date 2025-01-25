Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Duchene headshot

Matt Duchene News: Registers two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Duchene notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Duchene set up second-period tallies by Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn. With four multi-point efforts over his last six games, Duchene's offense continues to impress. He has two goals and seven helpers over that span. The center is up to 18 goals, 29 helpers, 86 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 48 appearances in a second-line role.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now