Matt Duchene News: Scores in loss to Chicago
Duchene scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Duchene has been on a scoring tear of late, finding twine in five of his previous eight appearances amid one of his most productive stretches of the season. The 33-year-old veteran has racked up points six times in that span, with five goals and 11 total points over that eight-game stretch. Duchene remains one of the most productive players in a stacked Stars roster, as he's up to 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in just 21 appearances this season.
