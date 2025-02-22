Matt Duchene News: Three-game, eight-point streak

Duchene scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

Duchene pushed the score to 3-1 at the mid-point of the third period when he cut into the high slot, took a pass from Jamie Benn and wired a wrist shot through a screen and past Jake Allen. The goal stood as the winner. Duchene is on a three-game goal streak (five goals, three assists), and at 34, he's toying with his first point-per-game season since 2021-22 in Nashville. He has 23 goals and 34 assists for 57 points in 56 games this year.