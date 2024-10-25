Matt Duchene News: Three-point effort in win

Duchene scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The Stars dominated on special teams, scoring three straight goals with the man advantage in the first nine minutes of the second period to secure the victory. Duchene has found the scoresheet in six of Dallas' first eight games this season, piling up four goals and nine points along the way -- including a goal and four points on the power play.