Matt Duchene News: Two helpers in Saturday's win
Duchene notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
The veteran center had a hand in two third-period tallies by Jason Robertson that broke open a scoreless tie. It was Duchene's first multi-point performance since March 12, and on the season he's managed 16 goals and 42 points in 55 games.
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