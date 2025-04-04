Matt Duchene News: Two helpers in Thursday's win

Duchene picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

The veteran center had a hand in the Stars' first two tallies of the night, including Mason Marchment's game-winner just 39 seconds into the third period. Duchene has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games, amassing four goals and 11 points over that span, and he sits one goal short of his fourth career 30-goal campaign, and three points shy of reaching 80 for the second time.