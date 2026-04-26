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Matt Duchene News: Two-point effort Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 5:56am

Duchene produced two power-play assists Saturday in the Stars' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The veteran center helped set up tallies by Jason Robertson early in the first period and Miro Heiskanen late in the second, but the Dallas offense couldn't find any more offense. Duchene has reeled off three straight multi-point performances and five of his seven points during that stretch, including both his goals, have come with the man advantage. He'll look to stay hot in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
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