Matt Dumba headshot

Matt Dumba Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Dumba (upper body) will not play Saturday against St. Louis, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Dumba will miss his second straight game as coach Peter DeBoer said Friday that Dumba is not week-to-week but he is not day-to-day. Dumba has one assist in 19 games this season. He was replaced by Lian Bichsel on Thursday and the 20-year-old defenseman potted his first goal in his NHL debut.

Matt Dumba
Dallas Stars
