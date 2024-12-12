Fantasy Hockey
Matt Dumba headshot

Matt Dumba Injury: Won't play against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Dumba (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Predators, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Dumba suffered an upper-body injury Sunday against Calgary that also forced him to miss practice Wednesday. It's not yet clear how long he'll be sidelined, but he'll be unavailable for at least one game, while Lian Bichsel is slated to draw into the lineup to make his NHL debut Thursday.

Matt Dumba
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
