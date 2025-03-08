Matt Dumba News: First goal of season Saturday

Dumba scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

The goal was Dumba's first of the year, getting the Stars within one of evening the score midway through the third period. They couldn't get the equalizer, but this is still a positive for Dumba, who has five points over his last 10 outings. For the season, the veteran blueliner has been limited to seven points, 34 shots on net, 54 hits, 46 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a minus-3 rating. He'll likely continue to occupy a third-pairing role.