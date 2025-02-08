Matt Dumba News: Gathers helper Friday

Dumba notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Dumba ended an 11-game point drought with the helper. He was scratched a couple of times in January, but that's unlikely to happen again any time soon with Miro Heiskanen (knee) out after surgery and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) done for the year. The 30-year-old Dumba has had an unimpressive campaign, earning three helpers, 28 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 35 appearances. While he should be able to stick in the lineup, he'll likely be limited to bottom-four minutes.