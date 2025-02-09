Matt Dumba News: Logs assist in win

Dumba produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Dumba has a helper in each of the last two games after going 11 contests without a point. The 30-year-old defenseman remains in a bottom-four role, but he could move up the lineup if he builds some momentum. He's at four assists, 29 shots on net, 51 hits, 38 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 36 appearances this season, so sustaining offense is likely to be difficult for him.