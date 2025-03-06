Fantasy Hockey
Matt Dumba News: Nabs helper in comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Dumba logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Dumba helped spark the comeback effort by assisting on Wyatt Johnston's goal to get the Stars on the board in the second period. The helper ended a five-game dry spell for Dumba. The defenseman is now at six assists, 32 shots on net, 52 hits, 44 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 43 appearances this season. He continues to play in a third-pairing role.

