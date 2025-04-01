Matt Dumba News: Nabs helper Monday
Dumba recorded an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.
Dumba helped out on Matt Duchene's game-tying goal at 2:34 of the first period. This ended a 10-game point drought for Dumba, who has hardly been consistent on offense throughout the season. The 30-year-old is at just eight points with 43 shots on net, 63 hits, 58 PIM, 57 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 55 appearances. He remains on the third pairing and is unlikely to be consistent enough in any area to help most fantasy managers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now