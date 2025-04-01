Fantasy Hockey
Matt Dumba News: Nabs helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Dumba recorded an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Dumba helped out on Matt Duchene's game-tying goal at 2:34 of the first period. This ended a 10-game point drought for Dumba, who has hardly been consistent on offense throughout the season. The 30-year-old is at just eight points with 43 shots on net, 63 hits, 58 PIM, 57 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 55 appearances. He remains on the third pairing and is unlikely to be consistent enough in any area to help most fantasy managers.

