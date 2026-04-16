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Matt Dumba News: Placed on unconditional waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Dumba has been waived unconditionally by the Penguins on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Dumba's regular season has come to a close, so the decision to waive him simply allows him to skip the Calder Cup Playoffs. The veteran blueliner appeared in just 11 games for Pittsburgh this year and saw himself fall further and further down the organizational depth chart. At 31 years of age, Dumba likely still has some left in the tank but will need to find the right landing spot first.

Matt Dumba
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