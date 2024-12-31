Matt Dumba News: Returning to lineup against Buffalo

Dumba (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Dumba missed the last eight games due to his upper-body injury, but he'll be back in action for the final game of the calendar year. The 30-year-old has been relatively quiet over 19 appearances this year, recording an assist, 31 hits, 16 blocked shots and 19 PIM while averaging 15:33 of ice time.