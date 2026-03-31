Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Out for remainder of season
Grzelcyk (upper body) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.
Grzelcyk hasn't played since March 22 against Nashville because of the injury. He will conclude the campaign with 12 assists, 68 shots on goal, 54 blocked shots and 28 hits across 69 appearances. The 32-year-old blueliner will be eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer.
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