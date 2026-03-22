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Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Set to miss some time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Grzelcyk (upper body) will not be available for the Blackhawks' upcoming four-game road trip, and his status beyond that has yet to be determined, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Sunday.

Grzelcyk sustained his upper-body injury during the first period of Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville. The 32-year-old blueliner has played in all but one of the Blackhawks' games this season, but he'll now miss at least the next four, with the potential for a longer absence. Ethan Del Mastro will most likely get back into the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders.

Matt Grzelcyk
Chicago Blackhawks
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