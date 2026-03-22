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Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 1:36pm

Grzelcyk (upper body) left Sunday's game against the Predators in the first period and won't return, the team announced.

Grzelcyk got caught up high in a scrum after the whistle in the opening period and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. The 32-year-old has no goals and 12 assists on the season in 68 games in his first season in a Blackhawks sweater. It remains to be seen if he will be forced to miss any more time. Chicago is next in action on Tuesday on the road at the Islanders.

Matt Grzelcyk
Chicago Blackhawks
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