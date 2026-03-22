Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Won't return Sunday
Grzelcyk (upper body) left Sunday's game against the Predators in the first period and won't return, the team announced.
Grzelcyk got caught up high in a scrum after the whistle in the opening period and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. The 32-year-old has no goals and 12 assists on the season in 68 games in his first season in a Blackhawks sweater. It remains to be seen if he will be forced to miss any more time. Chicago is next in action on Tuesday on the road at the Islanders.
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