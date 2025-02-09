Fantasy Hockey
Matt Grzelcyk headshot

Matt Grzelcyk News: Adds assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Grzelcyk notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Grzelcyk has six assists over his last 11 outings. The 31-year-old blueliner continues to enjoy a career year, racking up 28 points, 69 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 57 appearances. He should be able to maintain a top-four role the rest of the way, though he's on a one-year contract and could end up with a smaller role if he's dealt to a contender.

