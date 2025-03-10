Matt Grzelcyk News: Chips in with power-play helper

Grzelcyk notched a power-play assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Grzelcyk has three helpers over his last six outings, though this was his first power-play point since Jan. 17 versus the Sabres. The 31-year-old has carved out a role on the second power-play unit to help boost his offense in a career year. He's earned career highs in assists (30) and points (31) while adding 77 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 66 appearances.