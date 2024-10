Grzelcyk recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Grzelcyk has two assists over his last three games, though that's not likely to lead to an extended run of offense. The 30-year-old defenseman can chip in occasionally, but he plays more of a shutdown role. He's now at four helpers, 16 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, seven hits and a minus-6 rating through 10 appearances this season.