Matt Grzelcyk headshot

Matt Grzelcyk News: Generates helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Grzeclyk notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Grzelcyk was the only Pittsburgh defenseman to get on the scoresheet Friday. He kept the puck in and fed Sidney Crosby for a goal at 15:31 of the second period, which stretched the Penguins' lead to 5-2. Grzelcyk has three assists over 10 outings in March, and he's logged a career-best total of 32 points with 77 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 71 appearances this season.

Matt Grzelcyk
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
