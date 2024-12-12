Matt Grzelcyk News: Logs two assists in win

Grzelyck recorded two assists, one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.

Grzelyck was involved Richard Rakell's power-play tally in the first period which tied the game at 1-1. It was the defenseman's career-high eighth power-play point of the season. He later had a hand in Matt Nieto's tally in the third period to give the Penguins an 8-2 lead. Grzelyck has six helpers (four on the power play) over the last six outings and is up to 14 for the season.