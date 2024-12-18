Fantasy Hockey
Matt Grzelcyk headshot

Matt Grzelcyk News: Nets equalizer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Grzelcyk scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Grzelcyk tallied in the third period to force overtime. The 30-year-old defenseman's offense has been humming lately -- he has a goal and seven assists over his last eight games. Grzelcyk's defensive play can make him a lightning rod for criticism, but he's emerged as the Penguins' No. 3 defenseman behind Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang. Grzelcyk has 16 points, 45 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 33 appearances.

