Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Grzelcyk headshot

Matt Grzelcyk News: Playing against Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Grzelcyk (upper body) will suit up versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports

Grzelcyk will avoid missing any time after being injured against the Rangers on Sunday. The 31-year-old blueliner is currently stuck in a 26-game goal drought during which he has generated just 25 shots. Still, Grzelcyk did chip in 12 helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage, and will pair back up with Erik Karlsson.

Matt Grzelcyk
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now