Matt Grzelcyk headshot

Matt Grzelcyk News: Two helpers in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Grzelcyk notched two power-play assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Grzelcyk had gone three games without a point, but he has seven assists over his last 10 outings. Four of those helpers have come on the power play as he continues to contribute more than expected in that situation. For the season, the blueliner is at one goal, 37 assists, 15 power-play points, 92 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-7 rating over 80 appearances.

