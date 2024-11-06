Matt Kessel News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Kessel logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

The helper was Kessel's first point in 10 outings this season. The 24-year-old defenseman has added eight blocked shots, six shots on goal, five hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating. Kessel should have a little more job security in the short term, as Philip Broberg (lower body) is out 4-6 weeks, joining Nick Leddy (lower body) as injured St. Louis blueliners.