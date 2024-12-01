Matt Kessel News: Logs helper Saturday

Kessel produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Kessel put up three helpers over 13 appearances in November. The defenseman has been in the lineup regularly, but he's seen limited minutes on the third pairing. He's up to three helpers, 12 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 21 contests, averaging just 12:26 of ice time. Without a larger role, Kessel is not an option for most fantasy formats.