Matt Kiersted News: Adds assist

Kiersted notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

This was Kiersted's first NHL point since the 2022-23 campaign. The 27-year-old has filled in as a reserve while the Panthers take an aggressive approach late in the year to resting their top players. Kiersted has drawn into two contests, adding three hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. If he stays on the NHL roster heading into the postseason, he's unlikely to see any playing time.