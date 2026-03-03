Matt Kiersted headshot

Matt Kiersted News: Dropped to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Kiersted was assigned to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Minnesota activated Jonas Brodin (lower body) in a corresponding move. Kiersted has one assist, four shots on goal and five blocked shots in four NHL outings this season. He also has one goal and seven points in 33 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Matt Kiersted
Minnesota Wild
