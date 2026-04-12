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Matt Kiersted News: Promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kiersted was summoned from AHL Iowa on Sunday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kiersted has contributed one assist, four shots on net and five blocked shots in four NHL outings this season. He also has four goals and 12 points in 49 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Matt Kiersted
Minnesota Wild
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