Matt Kiersted News: Promoted from minors
Kiersted was elevated from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
Kiersted has appeared in just four NHL games this season, in which he notched one assist, four shots and five blocks while averaging 13:42 of ice time. The decision to bring Kierster up from the minors could be an indication that Quinn Hughes won't be back in time from the Olympics to face Colorado on Thursday.
