Matt Kiersted headshot

Matt Kiersted News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Kiersted was summoned by Minnesota on Wednesday.

Kiersted has a goal and six points in 31 outings with AHL Iowa in 2025-26. He also has an assist in four appearances with Minnesota this season. Kiersted will participate in practices with Minnesota during the Olympic break, but it remains to be seen if he'll stick with the NHL club once Minnesota's schedule resumes Feb. 26 in Colorado.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Kiersted See More
