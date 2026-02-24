Matt Luff headshot

Matt Luff News: Acquired via trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Luff was traded to the Islanders from the Blues in exchange for Julien Gauthier on Tuesday.

Luff is putting together a strong season in the minors, racking up 14 goals and 25 assists in 42 games with AHL Springfield. The 28-year-old winger hasn't been as productive in the NHL, tallying 16 goals and 12 helpers in 111 regular-season outings, but his switch to the Islanders organization could see him make his 2025-26 NHL debut sooner rather than later.

