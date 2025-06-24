Matt Martin News: Announces retirement

Martin announced Tuesday his retirement from playing in the NHL.

Martin, a physical fourth-line presence, accounted for 81 goals, 178 points, 1,168 PIM and 3,931 hits across 987 regular-season appearances between the Islanders and Maple Leafs. The 36-year-old Martin will continue to work for the Islanders after being hired by the team as a special assistant to general manager Mathieu Darche.