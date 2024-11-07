Matt Martin News: Hands out helper in win

Martin notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Martin has not been a regularly in the lineup since officially re-signing with the Islanders on Oct. 26. He's played in just three of seven games since his signing, with his helper Thursday being his first point. He's added two shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Martin is mostly a physical presence on the ice and a leader in the locker room, but he'll have to compete with Hudson Fasching, Pierre Engvall and Oliver Wahlstrom for the last forward spots in the lineup.