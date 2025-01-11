Matt Martin News: Playing time opens up again

Martin has played in each of the last two games after suiting up in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Hudson Fasching (upper body) is expected to miss a couple of weeks, opening the door for Martin to reclaim a spot on the fourth line. He had been scratched for eight straight games from Dec. 17 to Jan. 5. Martin has just one helper with 62 hits and a minus-2 rating over 22 appearances, so he's unlikely to be an option to most fantasy managers.