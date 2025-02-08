Matt Martin News: Slips out of lineup again

Martin was scratched for the 10th consecutive contest in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Martin played in four straight games from Jan. 9-16, but his role has once again been reduced. The 35-year-old has just one assist to go with 68 hits, 12 shots on net and 10 PIM across 24 appearances this season. On the rare occasions he plays, he's been in a fourth-line role, so his fantasy value is minimal.