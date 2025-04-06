Matt Martin News: Snags assist Sunday

Martin recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Martin has played the last two games while Anthony Duclair (personal) takes a leave of absence from the team. The 35-year-old Martin's last point was an assist Nov. 7 versus the Senators. He spent the better part of the first three months of 2025 out of the lineup, though only five games in that span were due to a lower-body injury. He has two helpers, 12 shots on net, 73 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 26 outings this season. He's definitely near the end of his NHL career, and it's unclear if he'll look to continue playing once he hits free agency this summer.