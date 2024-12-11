Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Martin headshot

Matt Martin News: Steady role, lack of offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Martin has gone 15 games without a point after failing to get on the scoresheet in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Martin has been scratched just once in that span. The 35-year-old has been a regular part of the Islanders' lineup on the fourth line, but as usual, he's bringing hits and little else. He has one assist, 11 shots on net, five PIM and 49 hits through 18 appearances this season. He may eventually be at risk of losing his spot to Hudson Fasching.

Matt Martin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now