Matt Martin News: Steady role, lack of offense

Martin has gone 15 games without a point after failing to get on the scoresheet in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Martin has been scratched just once in that span. The 35-year-old has been a regular part of the Islanders' lineup on the fourth line, but as usual, he's bringing hits and little else. He has one assist, 11 shots on net, five PIM and 49 hits through 18 appearances this season. He may eventually be at risk of losing his spot to Hudson Fasching.