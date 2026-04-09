Matt Murray headshot

Matt Murray News: Away from team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

The Kraken announced Thursday that Murray is away from the team due to a family matter.

Murray has been back in action for a month after missing time due to a lower-body injury, but he's now tending to a family matter. Nikke Kokko was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley and will likely serve as Joey Daccord's backup Thursday against the Golden Knights, although the Kraken haven't yet named a starter. It's not yet clear when Murray will be able to return, but his next chance to do so will be Saturday against the Flames.

Matt Murray
Seattle Kraken
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