Matt Murray News: Back in NHL

Murray was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Murray made his first NHL start in 628 days Friday and stopped 24 shots in a 6-3 victory over Buffalo. He was sent down to the minors the following day for roster management purposes, allowing the Maple Leafs to avoid waivers. Look for the same situation this week as it is likely Murray starts Friday in Detroit, and if he does, he should return to the AHL on Saturday with Dennis Hildeby returning to the Toronto roster.